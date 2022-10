Davis ended with 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 victory over Denver.

Davis returned after missing Friday's game (back) in Minnesota, notching his third straight double-double with a season-high rebound total. Davis has surpassed 20 points in all five appearances this season, now hauling in 10 or more rebounds in three contests.