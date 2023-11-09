Davis (groin) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Rockets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Davis has been downgraded from questionable to out Wednesday due to a groin injury he suffered Monday. Christian Wood will likely start in his absence. Davis' next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Phoenix.
