Davis (back) will not play Friday against the Timberwolves, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

In accordance with Davis missing, Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is expected to re-enter the starting five. Davis seemed to have tweaked his back following a dunk attempt in the Lakers' most recent game and the team has opted to give their star big man more time to heal. Extra frontcourt minutes are likely to go to Damian Jones and Wenyen Gabriel.