Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Saturday
Davis (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
The Lakers will be shorthanded with Davis, LeBron James (illness) and Danny Green (hip) all out for the second end of a back-to-back. Kyle Kuzma figures to draw the start for Davis and will be looked upon to carry a heavy offensive load after a 26-point performance Friday against the Mavericks. Davis will next have a chance to return Monday against the Cavaliers.
