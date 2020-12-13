Davis will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Clippers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Both Davis and LeBron James will get the night off for the second time in three days after both sat out Friday's exhibition opener. It's unclear how much we'll see the Lakers' two stars during the preseason after the Lakers played into mid-October in the NBA bubble, but Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports that Davis and James will likely be available for the team's final two exhibitions.