Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Sunday
Davis (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against New Orleans, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Davis was questionable coming in, but he'll sit out on the second night of a back-to-back after experiencing tightness in his right knee during Saturday's loss to Memphis. Expect Markieff Morris, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee to help compensate for the loss of the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner.
