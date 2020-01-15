Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Ruled out Wednesday

Davis (back) will not play Wednesday against the Magic, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis is set to miss a fourth consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a bruised glute muscle. He was spotted at Tuesday's practice, so there's a chance he could return when the Lakers play in Houston on Saturday. For now, Kyle Kuzma should draw another start in place of Davis on Wednesday.

