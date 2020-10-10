Davis, who aggravated a right heel contusion during Friday's Game 5, said he'll "be fine" for Sunday's Game 6 against the Heat, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports. Davis is officially listed as probable.

Davis was clearly in pain after suffering the injury and spent some time on the bench recovering. However, he eventually came back into the game and played through it, finishing with 28 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 42 minutes. It seems like he'll be playing through pain again Sunday, which could limit his performance. However, with Lakers now only up 3-2, Davis will still likely play 40-plus minutes as the Lakers look to avoid a Game 7.