Davis (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns, said, "There's no chance that I don't play," Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Though Davis has a sprained knee, it appears extremely likely that he'll take the court for Game 4. So far in the series, he's averaged 27.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 blocks.