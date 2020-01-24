Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 in 27 minutes
Davis had 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 win over the Nets.
This was Davis' third game back from a five-game absence due to a tailbone injury, and, while it was a solid outing, it still wasn't the level of production we've come to expect from the superstar. This outing was actually a slight step down from his last game when he put up 28 points, five boards, five assists and two blocks while playing 30 minutes, but the Lakers didn't necessarily need him to explode for a huge stat line in this game. Even though he's had a few recent underwhelming performances compared to expectations, Davis is still clearly an early-round value. As the Lakers are the number-one seed in the Western Conference, the only fear for fantasy owners, outside of another injury, is potential rest days down the stretch.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...