Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores 16 in 27 minutes

Davis had 16 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-113 win over the Nets.

This was Davis' third game back from a five-game absence due to a tailbone injury, and, while it was a solid outing, it still wasn't the level of production we've come to expect from the superstar. This outing was actually a slight step down from his last game when he put up 28 points, five boards, five assists and two blocks while playing 30 minutes, but the Lakers didn't necessarily need him to explode for a huge stat line in this game. Even though he's had a few recent underwhelming performances compared to expectations, Davis is still clearly an early-round value. As the Lakers are the number-one seed in the Western Conference, the only fear for fantasy owners, outside of another injury, is potential rest days down the stretch.