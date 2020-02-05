Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores 18 points
Davis (shoulder) scored 18 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 129-102 win over the Spurs.
Davis was questionable for this game -- a designation he's had during most of the season -- but he didn't have problems to produce another solid outing, even though his scoring and rebounding figures were both considerably below their current season averages. The most important thing is that Davis didn't look limited, so he should be trusted to handle his regular workload moving forward.
