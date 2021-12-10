Davis posted 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Thursday's 108-95 loss to the Grizzlies.

Davis led the Lakers in scoring in the contest, posting his eighth 20-plus point performance in his past nine games. He also extended his streak of efforts with at least one blocked shot to five contests and fell just two rebounds short of his third straight double-double. After a mildly disappointing 2020-21 campaign, Davis has bounced back with per-game averages of 24.0 points, 10.2 boards, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocked shots and 1.3 steals through 25 games this season.