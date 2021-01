Davis (hip) recorded 27 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist in a 120-102 win Sunday at Houston.

Davis missed the Lakers' previous game due to a right hip strain. He wasted little time in his return, which was highlighted with 21 first-half points that helped put Houston out of reach early. Davis seemed unaffected by said hip injury and will remain the Lakers' secondary option (behind LeBron James) until further notice.