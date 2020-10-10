Davis had 28 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3PT, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in Friday's Game 5 loss to the Heat.

Davis and LeBron James (40 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists) were both excellent for the Lakers, but the supporting cast wilted as the Heat pulled out a three-point victory. Davis was mostly quiet down the stretch, as he was clearly bothered by an ankle injury sustained late in the first half. Nonetheless, Davis played most of the fourth quarter and made some key defensive plays.