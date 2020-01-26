Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores 31 in 39 minutes

Davis dialed up 31 points (13-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 108-91 loss to the 76ers.

Davis (back) had been listed as questionable earlier in the day but ended up earning a team high minute total. While he finished with over twice as many turnovers (five) as assists, it was nonetheless a quality showing for the 26-year-old big man. With the Clippers on tap for Tuesday, Davis has a couple days to rest and recover in advance of another primetime matchup.