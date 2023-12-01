Davis ended with 31 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 133-110 loss to the Thunder.

Davis has settled himself as the Lakers' main scoring weapon almost on a regular basis, and he delivered another strong showing here, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Lakers to victory. Despite the team's overall struggles, Davis continues to produce and has delivered elite value across the board in fantasy. Over his last five games, he's averaging 23.6 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 steals per game.