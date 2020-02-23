Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores 32, grabs 13 boards
Davis (calf) collected 32 points (10-25 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 win over the Celtics.
Davis was listed as probable due to a bruised right calf and took the court as expected. Though he struggled from the field and committed six turnovers, Davis earned no shortage of trips to the charity stripe and delivered his 25th double-double through 48 appearances this season. He's averaging single-digit rebounds for the first time since his rookie campaign thanks to the fact that he spends most of his time at power forward. Nevertheless, Davis remains one of the top options in all fantasy formats.
