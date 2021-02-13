Davis delivered 35 points (16-27 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block across 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Grizzlies.

Davis returned from a two-game absence and carried the Lakers offensively with his fourth 30-point performance of the season -- in fact, this was his second-best scoring output of the campaign. Davis also ended just one rebound shy of collecting his ninth double-double of the season, and he should remain an elite fantasy asset on both ends of the court as long as he remains healthy.