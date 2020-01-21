Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores nine in return
Davis had nine points (3-7 FG, 3-3 FT), four boards, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes of a 139-107 loss to the Celtics on Monday.
Davis played his first game in nearly two weeks after being held out with a back injury. He was on a minutes limit, but early foul trouble also forced him to the bench. He'll have an easier match up on Wednesday against the Knicks.
