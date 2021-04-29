Davis tallied 26 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to the Wizards.

The 28-year-old scored 20-plus points for the first time since returning to the lineup following a 30-game absence due to a calf injury. Davis' minutes have been ramping up lately, as he's posted 16, 28, 31, and 31 minutes over his last four games, respectively. The ninth-year center will look to build on Wednesday's impressive all-around performance Friday at home against the Kings.