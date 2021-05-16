Davis delivered 28 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pacers.

Davis looked a bit rusty in his first games since returning from a lengthy absence, but he's been a bit more like himself over his last few games and has scored at least 20 points in four games in a row while reaching that tally in seven of his last nine appearances. Similar to LeBron James, Davis ' main goal right now is to get as healthier as possible come playoff time -- and his last few performances suggest he's clearly trending in the right direction.