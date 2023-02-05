Davis totaled 34 points (13-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 loss to the Pelicans.

All eyes are on LeBron James right now, but Davis has been playing extremely well since returning from injury, and it seems the foot soreness that has landed him in the injury report prior to the last three contests is not affecting him. Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per game since returning from a 20-game absence.