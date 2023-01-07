Davis is scheduled to take a significant step forward in his recovery from a stress injury to his right foot by taking the court for an individual workout within the next few days, Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reports.

Davis has been sidelined for the Lakers' last 11 games with the foot injury, and he's likely to miss at least a few more contests even if he fares well during his upcoming workout. Though Davis is reportedly progressing well with minimal pain in his foot, he'll need to check out fine in the workout before he's cleared for contact work and ultimately given the green light to join teammates in practice. Thomas Bryant will continue to hold down the fort at center in the absence of Davis, who could be tracking toward a return to the lineup in the latter half of January.