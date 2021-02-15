Davis reaggravated his right Achilles tendonosis during Sunday's game against Denver, and he'll undergo an MRI on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Playing in his second game after missing a pair of contests last week, Davis held up for nearly the entire first half, but late in the second quarter he appeared to bump legs with Nikola Jokic and came up limping. Davis remained in the game to shoot two free throws, but he was then removed and immediately walked gingerly to the locker room. Monday's MRI should provide more information, but at this stage it's likely Davis ends up missing multiple games as the Lakers enter a four-game week.