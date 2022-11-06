Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Davis (back) will play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Davis has been dealing with a back injury for the last several games, but he's in line to make his fourth straight start since missing the Lakers' Oct. 28 matchup with the Timberwolves. The star big man has scored at least 20 points in each of his seven appearances.
