Lakers' Anthony Davis: Should play Thursday
Davis (shoulder) is probable to play Thursday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Davis remains a regular on the injury report due to the right shoulder soreness, though his only absences this season have occurred when dealing with an additional injury. The 26-year-old is averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in 32.8 minutes over his last five games and should see his usual workload versus Houston.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...