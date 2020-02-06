Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Should play Thursday

Davis (shoulder) is probable to play Thursday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Davis remains a regular on the injury report due to the right shoulder soreness, though his only absences this season have occurred when dealing with an additional injury. The 26-year-old is averaging 24.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks in 32.8 minutes over his last five games and should see his usual workload versus Houston.

