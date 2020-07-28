Davis (eye) did not participate in practice Tuesday, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.
Davis was poked in the eye during the Lakers' most recent scrimmage, and while he's still dealing with some discomfort, the issue doesn't look to be anything series. Davis was with the team at practice, but he did not dress and sat off to the side.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Hopeful to play Thursday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Considered day-to-day•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Poked in eye, won't return•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Playing first half of scrimmage•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Says he's '100 percent' healthy•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Thursday vs. Houston•