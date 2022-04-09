Davis (foot) will not play in Sunday's finale against the Nuggets, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports.

As expected, with the Lakers eliminated from playoff contention, Davis will sit out the final three games of the season. Davis had a nice year on a per-game basis -- 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.2 steals -- but appeared in just 40 games. Various absences continue to take a toll on the big man's fantasy value, and he's appeared in just 76 games across the past two seasons.