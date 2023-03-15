Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said after Tuesday's 123-108 win over the Pelicans that Davis won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Rockets due to an "active" foot injury despite being pain-free, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports. Davis posted 35 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist Tuesday.

Davis has played the last six games through his nagging foot injury but will sit out the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back set Wednesday. However, fantasy managers should expect him back in the lineup Friday against the Mavericks. With Davis sitting out Wednesday, the Lakers will likely turn to Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Wenyen Gabriel to cover most of the minutes out of the frontcourt.