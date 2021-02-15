Davis (Achilles) won't return to Sunday's game against the Nuggets and will undergo an MRI on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Davis reaggravated his right Achilles tendonosis late in the first half of Sunday's contest and is experiencing some swelling. As a result, he'll be held out for the second half and will get an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the issue. Kyle Kuzma started the second half and should continue to see increased run in his absence. Davis posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes prior to his departure. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Tuesday against Minnesota.