Davis scored 17 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with nine rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist across 32 minutes in a 108-94 win over Memphis on Sunday.

Davis shot just 1-for-8 from the field in the first half, finally adding to his scoring total in the second with each of his makes coming within 10 feet of the basket. The 27-year-old made his impact on defense, registering his season high for both steals and blocks, more than doubling his total number of blocks on the year. Davis has recorded all seven of his three-point makes in just two games this season, attributing to a note-worthy shooting percentage from deep, but doesn't look to be a consistent part of the power forward's game early this season.