Davis totaled 14 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-107 victory over the Suns.

Davis had an off night offensively Friday, making just four of 12 attempts from the field. That didn't stop him from crashing the boards, though, as the big man racked up a game-high 21 rebounds. Davis added three blocks in the win, marking his fourth performance this season with at least 20 boards and multiple swats in a game.