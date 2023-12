Davis posted 32 points (14-22 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.

Davis and LeBron James continue to defy their injury tags and push through with sizzling totals. Davis missed Friday's game against the Spurs but came back with a massive line, extending his double-double streak to 14.