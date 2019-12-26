Lakers' Anthony Davis: Solid effort against Clippers
Davis had 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.
Davis posted his lowest scoring output over his last five games, but he still produced great value since he filled the stat sheet admirably. One of the elite big man in the league, Davis has been one of the Lakers' best scoring threats this season and he might experience an uptick on his value Saturday at Portland if LeBron James (groin) is forced to sit. Either way, he should be a starter and a key performer across all formats.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.