Lakers' Anthony Davis: Solid effort against Clippers

Davis had 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 loss against the Clippers.

Davis posted his lowest scoring output over his last five games, but he still produced great value since he filled the stat sheet admirably. One of the elite big man in the league, Davis has been one of the Lakers' best scoring threats this season and he might experience an uptick on his value Saturday at Portland if LeBron James (groin) is forced to sit. Either way, he should be a starter and a key performer across all formats.