Lakers' Anthony Davis: Solid effort despite shoulder injury
Davis had 23 points (8-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Mavericks.
Davis has now scored 20 or more points in each of his last seven contests and even though he has failed to register double-doubles in each of his last three contests, he remains productive due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court. Expect him to remain as the Lakers' main scoring asset moving forward.
