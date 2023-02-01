Davis ended with 27 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 129-123 overtime victory over the Knicks.

Making his first start since Dec. 16 and playing in just his third game since sustaining a stress fracture in his right foot, Davis fell one board short of his 21st double-double of the season. The Lakers don't have any more back-to-back sets before the All-Star break, so after sitting out Monday's game against the nets, Davis should become a lineup fixture once again in February -- assuming he can stay healthy, of course.