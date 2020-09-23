Davis had 27 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 Game 3 loss to Denver.

Davis shot the ball well in general on Tuesday, but failed to hit a single three-pointer and added very little else outside of his 27 points. Both he and LeBron James did their thing on the offensive end of the floor; however, the support from elsewhere was certainly lacking. Both teams will get a day off before lining up once again on Thursday in what could be the most important game of the series thus far.