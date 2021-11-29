Davis closed Sunday's 110-106 win over the Pistons with 24 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 38 minutes.

Davis was dynamic on both ends of the floor during the win, continuing what has been a magnificent start to the season. Despite being a regular feature on the daily injury report, Davis has been relatively healthy thus far. Fantasy managers have to be thrilled with the return on investment and moving forward, the hope is that he can simply stay healthy.