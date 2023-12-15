Davis (hip) is listed as questionable, but he was spotted wearing sweats in the locker room before pregame warmups, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis hasn't been formally downgraded, but it sounds like he's trending toward doubtful after playing in both halves of the Lakers' back-to-back set earlier this week. During those contests, Davis averaged 37.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks, so his potential absence Friday may just be precautionary.