Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting as expected

Davis (finger) is starting Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Davis suffered a sprained finger during Thursday's loss to the Rockets, though his availability for Saturday never truly appeared in doubt. The 26-year-old is averaging 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks in 35.4 minutes over the last five games.

