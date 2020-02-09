Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting as expected
Davis (finger) is starting Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Davis suffered a sprained finger during Thursday's loss to the Rockets, though his availability for Saturday never truly appeared in doubt. The 26-year-old is averaging 27.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.0 blocks in 35.4 minutes over the last five games.
