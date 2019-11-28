Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting at New Orleans
Davis (shoulder) is starting Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Davis was considered probable as he continue to manage the lingering right shoulder issue, but he'll once again play through the injury. The 26-year-old enters the matchup against his former team averaging 25.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.9 blocks through 16 games.
