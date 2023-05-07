Davis (foot) is in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Warriors on Saturday, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.
Nothing surprising here, as it would take a catastrophe for Davis to sit in any of the remaining playoff games moving forward. He's coming off an 11-point, seven-rebound, four-assist performance in Game 2 of the series, and the Lakers need him to deliver a better outing if they want to recover the series lead.
