Davis (foot) is in the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Grizzlies on Saturday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

By now, seeing Davis in the injury report with a probable tag should be par for the course, but the big man shouldn't have any restrictions for this pivotal matchup. The star big man will try to bounce back from a subpar performance in Game 2, where he posted 13 points (4-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 38 minutes.