Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting Saturday
Davis (knee) is starting Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Davis will play as expected after entering the day with a probable tag. Through 11 games this month, the big man is averaging 30.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and a combined 3.7 blocks and steals in 36.0 minutes per tilt.
