Davis (Achilles) will start Sunday night's game against Denver, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

This will be Davis' second game back after he missed a pair of contests due to tendonosis in his Achilles. While Davis went for 35 points and nine boards in his return against Memphis on Friday, he admitted that he was still dealing with some soreness in the area. Nonetheless, after entering the day questionable, Davis has been cleared to play and start Sunday night.