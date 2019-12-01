Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting Sunday
Davis (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against Dallas, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
As expected, Davis will play Sunday and start. The center is currently averaging 26.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.
More News
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...