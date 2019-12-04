Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting Tuesday
Davis (shoulder) is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's contest against Denver, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
As expected, Davis will be making his 10th straight start Tuesday. The Kentucky product is currently averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebonds and 3.4 assists in 19 appearances.
