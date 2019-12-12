Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting vs. Magic
Davis (shoulder) is starting at power forward vs. the Magic on Wednesday.
As expected, Davis has been cleared to play Wednesday after entering the day with a probable tag due to lingering shoulder soreness. The big man is coming off an impressive performance against the Timberwolves during which he tallied 50 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 39 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.