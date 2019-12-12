Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting vs. Magic

Davis (shoulder) is starting at power forward vs. the Magic on Wednesday.

As expected, Davis has been cleared to play Wednesday after entering the day with a probable tag due to lingering shoulder soreness. The big man is coming off an impressive performance against the Timberwolves during which he tallied 50 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block in 39 minutes.

