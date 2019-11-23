Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting vs Oklahoma City
Davis (shoulder) is starting Friday's game against the Thunder, Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman reports.
As expected, Davis will be ready to roll for Friday's matchup, despite a nagging shoulder injury. He shouldn't face any type of restriction in Oklahoma City.
