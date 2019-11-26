Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting vs. San Antonio
Davis (shoulder) is starting Monday's game against the Spurs, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Davis will start after being listed as probable due to a nagging shoulder issue. Despite battling through injury of late, he's still averaging 24 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last five matchups.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as probable Monday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats five shots in dominant effort•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Nears triple-double•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting vs Oklahoma City•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as probable again•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Erupts for 34 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...