Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting vs. San Antonio

Davis (shoulder) is starting Monday's game against the Spurs, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Davis will start after being listed as probable due to a nagging shoulder issue. Despite battling through injury of late, he's still averaging 24 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists over his last five matchups.

